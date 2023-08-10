Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 5,411,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,999.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,931,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,192.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 5,411,255 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,999.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,931,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,192.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Bodmer sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $29,747.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $158,094.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,602 shares of company stock worth $55,216. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evelo Biosciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.