Traders Buy Large Volume of Citigroup Put Options (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 170,438 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 83% compared to the average daily volume of 92,951 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.