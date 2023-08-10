Traders Buy Large Volume of Citigroup Put Options (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 170,438 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 83% compared to the average daily volume of 92,951 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

