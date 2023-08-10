Traders Buy Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,233,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,639,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,233,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,639,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,501.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,240,350. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $60.68. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.