Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the average daily volume of 231 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%. The firm had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIRK. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

