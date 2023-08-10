Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.02. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Yandex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 176,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Yandex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Yandex by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

