TransAlta Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

View Our Latest Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Price Performance

NYSE TAC opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.