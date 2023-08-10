TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.06.

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.52 and a 1-year high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

