Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 441818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 48,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,285,814.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,042,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,631,850.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 48,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,285,814.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,042,318 shares in the company, valued at $27,631,850.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,821 shares of company stock valued at $29,553,665. 28.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 48.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

