Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 500 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,016,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $24.97 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,267.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,639 shares of company stock worth $588,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

