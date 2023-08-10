Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 211,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 70,432 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 100.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 283.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.4 %

LOPE opened at $109.63 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

