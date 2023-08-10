Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 450 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,939 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $20,823,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Synovus Financial by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,413,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 380,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,210,000 after acquiring an additional 329,678 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after purchasing an additional 317,619 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

