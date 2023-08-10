Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 940 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,496,348 shares of company stock valued at $842,690,097. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

