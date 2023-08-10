Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 9.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 453.9% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 439,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXS opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.46. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

