Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 13.5% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Ryder System by 17.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,722.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,409.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,390 shares of company stock worth $12,588,667 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on R. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

