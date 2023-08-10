Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

