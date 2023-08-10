Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.87 Million Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Insider Activity at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DISH

DISH Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $8.27 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.