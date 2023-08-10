Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,629,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,968,000 after purchasing an additional 869,557 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,204,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 678,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NWL opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.