Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.1 %

RYN stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 0.99. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

