Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,124 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Doximity Stock Down 22.8 %

DOCS opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.