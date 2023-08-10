Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,442,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,425,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Renewable

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.