Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,224,000 after buying an additional 945,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 504,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

About Wintrust Financial



Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

