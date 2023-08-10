Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $631.58

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 631.58 ($8.07) and traded as low as GBX 603.65 ($7.71). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 613 ($7.83), with a volume of 33,582 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.58) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £373.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3,588.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 647.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 631.58.

In related news, insider Ryan Govender purchased 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £1,983.17 ($2,534.40). 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

