Tremor International (TRMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. On average, analysts expect Tremor International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $494.23 million, a PE ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 35.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,002,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 263,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 229,900 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 133,468 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

