Tremor International (TRMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $71.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. On average, analysts expect Tremor International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tremor International Price Performance
Shares of Tremor International stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $494.23 million, a PE ratio of -138.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TRMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.
View Our Latest Research Report on Tremor International
About Tremor International
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tremor International
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.