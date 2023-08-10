Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$5.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trican Well Service traded as high as C$4.59 and last traded at C$4.57, with a volume of 230450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.52.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$994.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$297.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.43 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.53%. Equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5750963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

