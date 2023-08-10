Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

