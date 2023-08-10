Truist Financial Corp Acquires 15,496 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 68,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

