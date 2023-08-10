Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,882 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,014 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,954,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 2.34. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

