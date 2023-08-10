Truist Financial Corp Acquires 52,193 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $83.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.