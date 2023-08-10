Truist Financial Corp Acquires 5,876 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $139.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.