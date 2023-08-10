Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after acquiring an additional 260,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,899,000 after purchasing an additional 110,678 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.3 %

CRWD opened at $145.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.78, a PEG ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $2,099,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares in the company, valued at $55,398,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

