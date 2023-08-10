Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $55.27 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

