Truist Financial Corp Buys 13,361 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $163.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRI. Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

