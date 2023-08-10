Truist Financial Corp Buys 20,460 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS opened at $208.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

