Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,786 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

