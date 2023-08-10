Truist Financial Corp Buys 311 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after buying an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,456.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,325.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,050.75. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

