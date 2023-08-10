Truist Financial Corp Buys 32,067 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,067 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITA opened at $117.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

