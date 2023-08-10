Truist Financial Corp Buys 38,660 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CM. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE CM opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

