Truist Financial Corp Buys 43,854 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,854 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

