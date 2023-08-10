Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,737,880 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 38.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

FIS stock opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $103.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

