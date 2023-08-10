Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Equifax Stock Down 0.5 %

EFX stock opened at $198.22 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.80.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,615. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

