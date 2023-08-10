Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,381,000 after acquiring an additional 872,724 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $132,669,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $337.67 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,854. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

