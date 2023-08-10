Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $271.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

