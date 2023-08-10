Truist Financial Corp Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IAC were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in IAC by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in IAC by 53.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC by 94.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

