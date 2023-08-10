Truist Financial Corp Has $10.41 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $89.90 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

