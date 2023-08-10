Truist Financial Corp Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

XYL stock opened at $102.33 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

