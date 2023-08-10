Truist Financial Corp Has $10.91 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $225.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.21. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,761 shares of company stock worth $76,197,764. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

