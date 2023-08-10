Truist Financial Corp Has $10.94 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,869 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

