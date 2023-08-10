Truist Financial Corp Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

SAP Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SAP opened at $135.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.23. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.08%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

