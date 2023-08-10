Truist Financial Corp Has $11.49 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after buying an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

