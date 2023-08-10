Truist Financial Corp Has $11.81 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nordson by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $245.02 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.83.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

